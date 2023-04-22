News
All about mindgame: Rijiju on collegium

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 22, 2023 21:26 IST
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday described the collegium issue as a "mindgame", saying he will not talk about it.

He made the remarks in Itanagar when asked about the various recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium pending before the government, including those related to appointment of high court chief justices.

"The Collegium issue is all about mindgame. I am not going to talk about it," he said.

 

Rijiju was speaking on the sidelines of an event to dedicate 254 mobile towers for 4G services to Arunachal Pradesh.

He said the lack of infrastructure facilities in border areas which have tough terrain was a major issue for the locals.

Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao represent Arunachal Pradesh in Lok Sabha.

Rijiju has been quite vocal against the Collegium system and once even called it "alien to our Constitution".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Time To Resolve Judges-Executive Tussle
It is arbitrary: Ex-HC judge on collegium system
'Judiciary has hijacked the Constitution'
Trouble in MVA? Maha Cong chief takes dig at Ajit Pawar
I can't put a finger on where it went wrong: Rahul
Violence in Bengal over rape and murder of teenager
IPL 2023: Where struggling KKR need to improve
Collegium system is a 'fool proof': Ex-CJI Lalit

'3 People Can't Decide How Judges Are Appointed'

