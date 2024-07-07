All 80 persons stranded at Goa waterfall rescued

All 80 people stuck at Pali waterfall in Goa's Sattari taluka were rescued on Sunday by the state's Fire and Emergency Services and the police, an official said.

IMAGE: Vehicles ply on an inundated road following heavy rainfall, in Panaji on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

These persons had got stranded after sudden increase in water upstream and the river that has to be crossed to reach the waterfall got swollen by afternoon amid heavy rains in the region through the weekend, the official said.

There was heavy rush of visitors at the site since it was a Sunday, he said.

"All 80 people have been rescued from Pali waterfall. No casualty has been reported. The rescue operation was carried out along with Goa Fire and Emergency Services," Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal told PTI in the evening.

According to officials, the rescue operation began after people stranded there alerted Valpoi police station and sought help.

In another development, the state education department declared holiday for schools on Monday in view of the incessant rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared 'red alert' for the state till Tuesday.

'In view of incessant rains and alert issued by IMD, Goa centre predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, and keeping in mind safety of young children, it has been decided to declare holiday on Monday for all schools in the state,' the circular issued by state education director Shailesh Zingade said.

'It is also clarified the holiday is for the students as well as teachers. However, teachers deputed for training shall report for training,' the circular added.

The education department asked students to stay indoors and not venture into flooded streets, riversides and other such hazardous locations amid heavy rains.