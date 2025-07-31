HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » All 3 Pahalgam terrorists shot in the head: Amit Shah in RS

All 3 Pahalgam terrorists shot in the head: Amit Shah in RS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
July 31, 2025 01:05 IST

Families of Pahalgam attack victims and many other people wanted the three terrorists to be shot in their heads and they met the same fate in Operation Mahadev, Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, July 30, 2025. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Replying to the debate on Operation Sindoor in the House, Shah said during investigations the identity of the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack as all three belonged to this terror outfit.

He stated that such barbaric crime never happened where religion was asked before killing people in front of women and children.

 

Earlier, when Shah began to speak, Opposition parties protested and demanded that the Prime Minister speak, but when the Chair refused to entertain their demand, they staged a walkout.

Continuing his speech, Shah said Congress leader P Chidambaram had demanded his resignation and proof that the terrorists were from Pakistan.

Shah stated that Chidambaram even challenged the justification of Operation Sindoor. 

Priority of Congress is not national security, but politics; it indulges in politics of vote bank, appeasement, the Home Minister said.

He said that Chidambaram exposed the mentality of Congress to the whole world that for vote bank they would support Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Taiba and terrorists.

He taunted Congress leader Prithviraj Chauhan who questioned the naming of the terrorist encounter as Operation Mahadev and said that when Shivaji Maharaj fought against the Mughals, his war slogan was 'Har Har Mahadev'..

While citing instances, he said that various war slogans of many Indian armymen are based on religions and it has nothing to do with Hindu and Muslim.

He cleared the doubts about the timing of their killings and said that the CRPF, Army and J-K police, while staying in difficult terrain and having food sent from drones followed and killed them.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
