Rediff.com  » News » Aliens or terrestrial activity? US clarifies on recent takedowns

Aliens or terrestrial activity? US clarifies on recent takedowns

By Lalit K Jha
February 14, 2023 10:15 IST
The White House on Monday said there is no indication of aliens or any terrestrial activities in the recent takedowns of unidentified high-altitude flying objects.

IMAGE: US Navy sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude Chinese balloon shot down by the US Air Force off the coast of South Carolina after docking in Virginia Beach, Virginia for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on February 10, 2023. Photograph: Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

"There is no indication of aliens or terrestrial activity with these recent takedowns. Wanted to make sure that the American people knew that, all of you knew that and it was important for us to say that from here because we've been hearing a lot about it," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

 

After the third unidentified object was shot down in the US on Sunday, speculations were made that they could be alien or terrestrial activities.

"I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," Jean-Pierre said.

Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
