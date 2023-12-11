News
Alert after suspicious 4-foot pit found near Hindon airbase boundary wall

Alert after suspicious 4-foot pit found near Hindon airbase boundary wall

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 11, 2023 23:24 IST
A four-foot deep and wide pit was found adjacent to the boundary wall of the strategically important Hindon airbase in Gaziabad, raising an alert, with the local police saying the possibility of an infiltration attempt cannot be ruled out.

IMAGE: A view of the Hindon airbase, in Gaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

A senior police official said on Monday police here have taken a serious note of it and launched an investigation after lodging an FIR.

 

The pit was observed adjacent to the airbase boundary wall near Iqbal Colony and the locals informed the Teela More police station on Sunday night, the official said.

The police and Air Force officials reached the spot soon and inspected the pit.

Trans Hindon DCP Shubham Patel said the air force officials lodged an FIR.

It could be the case of somebody trying to dig a tunnel to enter the premises, he said, adding that the police have started probing the case from various angles.

The possibility of an infiltration attempt by some anti-national elements or some terrorist outfit cannot be ruled out, he said.

The pit has been filled temporarily by mud and soil, he said.

The Hindan airbase is just 10-12 kilometers away from Delhi and is the biggest and largest airbase in Asia.

It comes under the Western Air Command.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
