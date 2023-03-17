Akhilesh-Mamata meet; SP to keep equidistance from Congress, BJP

The Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party will work unitedly to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party nationally, senior SP leader Kiranmoy Nanda said after a meeting between supremos of the two parties, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomes Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to her home, Kolkata, March 17, 2023. Photograph: Courtesy, Trinamool Congress on Twitter

Yadav, Nanda who is an SP national vice-president, and other leaders called on Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat in Kolkata and they held an hour-long closed-door meeting.

"It has been decided that the TMC and the SP would work unitedly to fight the BJP. Both the parties would also maintain distance from the Congress," Nanda told PTI after the meeting.

Yadav said that his party is following a policy of maintaining distance from both the BJP and the Congress.

He told reporters that regional parties will chart their course of action in the days to come.

"We share a very cordial relationship with Mamata Banerjee. Naturally, the present political situation of the country was discussed during the meeting," he said.

When asked about the role of the Congress in the opposition front, Yadav said the grand old party has to decide this on its own.

"Regional parties are competent enough to decide their roles. the Congress has to decide its role. Nobody should take any step which might have any adverse impact (on fighting the BJP)," he said while adding there are several faces in the opposition camp who can become the prime minister.

The Trinamool Congress is yet to come out with any official statement on the meeting except a tweet sharing pictures of both the leaders greeting each other.

"Hon'ble President of @samajwadiparty Shri @yadavakhilesh called on our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial today, in Kolkata." the AITC tweeted.

Yadav had lent his party's support to the TMC during the 2021 West Bengal assembly poll, which was reciprocated by Banerjee when she campaigned for the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister during the 2022 election in that state.