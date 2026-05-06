Akhilesh cuts ties with I-PAC for 2027 UP Polls

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav announced the termination of their association with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), citing a shortage of funds as the primary reason.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Photograph: @yadavakhilesh/X

Key Points Samajwadi Party ends association with I-PAC due to funding constraints.

Akhilesh Yadav dismisses claims that election results influenced the decision.

I-PAC is a political consultancy firm known for managing election campaigns.

Yadav jokes about the ecosystem of political consultancies and their services.

The Samajwadi Party cited financial limitations as the primary reason for ending the agreement.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said his party has severed its association with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) due to a lack of funds.

He dismissed speculations that the termination of contract was because of recent election results.

Reason For Ending The Agreement

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav said the party had engaged I-PAC for a brief period ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections but could not continue the arrangement.

"Yes, we had an association. They worked with us for a few months, but we are not able to continue because we do not have that kind of funding," he said.

The I-PAC is a political consultancy firm known for managing major election campaigns across the country.

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor has also been associated with the organisation in the past and has worked with multiple parties, including the BJP and the Congress.

Akhilesh Yadav's Jibe

In a lighter vein, Yadav took a swipe at the ecosystem of political consultancies. "We thought that if we have to work with a 'winning agency', then there are several big companies."

He said that some people suggested conducting surveys, hiring another firm, keeping a social media company, and even engaging agencies for negative campaigning against other parties.

"There are one or two more companies whose names are not yet known. I can get those for you as well," Yadav said.

Yadav rejected the suggestion that the decision to end the deal was influenced by recent election outcomes in states such as West Bengal.

"There is no such thing. Do not ask questions based on baseless reports. That is not true," he said.

"This is not the reason for ending the agreement. We simply do not have enough funds. If you (the media) give us funds, we can hire another company," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.