NCP leaders meet Fadnavis amid uncertainty after Ajit Pawar's death

NCP leaders meet Fadnavis amid uncertainty after Ajit Pawar's death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read
January 30, 2026 15:03 IST

Ajit Pawar and four others were killed when the chartered plane carrying them crashed in Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday. 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Eknath Shinde meet Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra/X

Key Points

  • The meeting focused on the political situation in Maharashtra and the NCP's path forward.
  • NCP leaders present included Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, and Dhananjay Munde.
  • There is speculation about Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, potentially being appointed as the deputy chief minister.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leaders on Friday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, amid uncertainty over the party's future following the death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

The meeting at the CM's official residence Varsha in south Mumbai, which lasted nearly one and a half hours, was attended by senior NCP leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal, national working president Praful Patel, state president Sunil Tatkare and former minister Dhananjay Munde, sources said.

According to the sources in the Nationalist Congress Party, the leaders met Fadnavis to deliberate on the political situation in the state and the way forward for the party after Pawar's sudden demise.

However, it was not immediately clear what transpired during the discussions, and there was no official statement from either side after the meeting.

The NCP, which Pawar headed, the BJP and Shiv Sena are the constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state.

Will Sunetra Pawar become DCM?

NCP minister Narhari Zirwal on Thursday had publicly expressed his wish that Ajit Pawar's wife and Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar be appointed as the deputy chief minister.

There has been no official comment from the CM's Office in this regard so far.

According to a close associate of Pawar, he was keen on the merger of the two factions of the NCP and that it was about to happen soon.

The 66-year-old NCP chief, popularly known as 'Dada' (elder brother), was cremated with full state honours in Baramati on Thursday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
