Ajay Maken resigns as Congress's Delhi unit chief

January 04, 2019 09:58 IST

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Friday resigned as the party’s Delhi unit chief citing health reasons, sources said on Friday.

IMAGE: Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Congress party affairs in-charge P C Chacko and Maken held a meeting Thursday evening. Gandhi has accepted his resignation, they said.

 

The 54-year-old leader had taken over as the Congress’s Delhi unit chief four years ago, after the party lost the 2015 assembly elections.

Later, Maken took to Twitter to announce his resignation.

“After the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, as its Delhi unit president I received a lot of love from Congress workers, the media covering the party and our leader Rahul Gandhiji. It was not easy in these difficult times. Thank you all,” he tweeted.

