Airline check-in systems hit by software glitch

Airlines faced temporary check-in disruptions at airports nationwide due to a software glitch, impacting major carriers before the system was restored.

Key Points Airlines experienced check-in issues at multiple airports due to a software problem.

The software outage impacted major airlines including IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air.

The check-in systems were down for approximately 40 minutes, causing temporary disruptions.

The software issue was resolved, and systems have returned to normal operation.

Airlines faced issues in checking in passengers at various airports on Thursday morning due to a software problem that lasted for more than 40 minutes, according to sources.

Multiple airlines affected

The sources told PTI that IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were impacted at Delhi, Mumbai and other airports.

The check-in systems were down from around 6.45 am till 7.28 am due to the software outage. The problem was addressed and working of the system has returned to normal, one of the sources said.

Airlines keep mum

The sources also said there was not too much disruptions for airlines on account of the software problem.

There were no statements from airlines.