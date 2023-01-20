News
DGCA fines Air India Rs 30 lakh in urination case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 20, 2023 14:32 IST
Aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India as well as suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight in which a person allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

In the incident, which happened on November 26, 2022, the watchdog has also slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Air India's Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties, according to a statement on Friday.

 

The incident came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) only on January 4 and the latest actions are for violations of various norms.

