Home  » News » Air India Express pilot arrested for hitting passenger

Air India Express pilot arrested for hitting passenger

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
December 30, 2025 09:42 IST

The Delhi Police has arrested an off-duty Air India Express pilot accused of assaulting a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, an officer said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Captain Virender Sejwal had an altercation with the passenger, Ankit Dewan at the Delhi airport. Photograph: Courtesy @ankitdewan/X

Captain Virendra Sejwal had earlier joined the probe and was questioned by the investigating officer, the officer said.

'In the process of investigation, after the registration of the case, the relevant CCTV footage had been collected and statements recorded.

'The accused was also called for questioning, and his arrest was effected,' the officer said in a statement.

 

Sejwal has been booked under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with violence near the security checkpoint of Terminal 1 on December 19.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
