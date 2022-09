On Friday, September 9, 2022, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, chief of the air staff, flew a sortie on a Rafale aircraft with his fighter pilot son Squadron Leader Mihir V Chaudhari as part of a training mission at the Air Force Station in Hasimara, West Bengal.

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari and Squadron Leader Chaudhari give a thumbs up before the sortie. All Photographs: ANI Photo/ Indian Air Force Twitter

IMAGE: The father-son duo get ready for the sortie.

IMAGE: Father and son check the Rafale before the flight.

IMAGE: Father and son, second and third from right, pose for a photograph.

