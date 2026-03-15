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Five Arrested in Connection with AIIMS Rajkot Doctor's Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 15, 2026 21:45 IST

Following the tragic suicide of an AIIMS Rajkot intern doctor who alleged assault in a note, police have arrested five classmates, sparking a deeper investigation into harassment claims.

Key Points

  • An intern doctor at AIIMS Rajkot died by suicide, leaving a note alleging assault by classmates.
  • Police have arrested five individuals based on a complaint filed by the doctor's father.
  • The doctor allegedly faced physical and mental harassment from classmates since January.
  • The accused have been granted permission to appear for their MBBS exams under police security.
  • The case is being investigated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A day after a 25-year-old intern doctor at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Gujarat's Rajkot died by suicide leaving behind a note alleging assault by classmates, five persons were arrested, a police official said on Sunday.

The body of Ratankumar Meghwal, a native of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, was found on a railway track between Ghanteshwar and Para Pipaliya near here at around 5:30am on Saturday.

 

Meghwal had been struck by a train, and his laptop, mobile phones, medical files and ID card were found near the tracks along with a 17-page note that accused his classmates of assaulting him, the official said.

Arrests and Investigation

Based on a complaint filed by Meghwal's father, Gandhigram police arrested five persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Rakesh Desai told PTI.

As per the complaint, Meghwal's classmates repeatedly subjected him to physical and mental harassment since January this year over suspicion regarding his relationship with a girl, the official said.

"Since final-year MBBS examinations are scheduled to begin from Monday, the five arrested accused have been granted permission by the court to appear for them under strict police security," DCP Desai said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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