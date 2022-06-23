News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » AIIMS director Randeep Guleria gets another 3-month extension

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria gets another 3-month extension

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 23, 2022 19:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The tenure of All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria has been extended by another three months, according to an office memorandum issued by the premier hospital on Thursday.

IMAGE: Dr Randeep Guleria. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dr Guleria was appointed as the director for a term of five years on March 28, 2017.

Before his tenure was to end on March 24, it was extended by three months till June 24.

"The president, AIIMS, New Delhi is pleased to further extend his tenure as director, AIIMS, New Delhi w.e.f. 25.06.2022 by three months or by the time new director is appointed, whichever is earlier. Other terms and conditions of his appointment would be in accordance with the rules of the institute," the fresh memorandum said.

 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the prime minister met on June 20 seeking a wider panel of names for the post of director of the AIIMS in New Delhi. 

"... The Competent Authority in the ACC has directed to return the instant proposal with the request to send a wider panel of names for consideration of the ACC," stated an office memorandum sent to the Union health ministry by the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions' department of personnel and training on June 20.

Earlier in March, the names of three doctors, short-listed by a search-cum-selection committee and subsequently approved by the institute body, the top decision-making body of the AIIMS, were sent to the ACC for final approval.

The doctors whose names were recommended were Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology; Rajesh Malhotra, chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre and the head of the department of orthopaedics; and Pramod Garg, professor in the gastroenterology department.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Be ready for any eventuality: AIIMS chief on Omicron
Be ready for any eventuality: AIIMS chief on Omicron
Covid vax tweak can help against new variants: Guleria
Covid vax tweak can help against new variants: Guleria
Covid second wave not over yet: Dr Guleria
Covid second wave not over yet: Dr Guleria
Some from rebel camp want to return: Shiv Sena MLA
Some from rebel camp want to return: Shiv Sena MLA
Abuse must be public for SC/ST Act to apply: HC
Abuse must be public for SC/ST Act to apply: HC
Ashwin recovers from COVID, joins Team India
Ashwin recovers from COVID, joins Team India
How Rohit, Pant encouraged Jemimah after being dropped
How Rohit, Pant encouraged Jemimah after being dropped
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'PM-led panel seeks more names for AIIMS-Delhi chief'

'PM-led panel seeks more names for AIIMS-Delhi chief'

AIIMS chief warns against CT scan in mild COVID cases

AIIMS chief warns against CT scan in mild COVID cases

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances