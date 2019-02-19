rediff.com

AIADMK, BJP clinch poll pact in TN; Saffron party to contest 5 seats

AIADMK, BJP clinch poll pact in TN; Saffron party to contest 5 seats

February 19, 2019 17:39 IST

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday sealed an alliance for the coming Lok Sabha elections under which the saffron party would contest five seats in the state.

 

The announcement was made by AIADMK coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, party election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, who described it as a “mega alliance”.

This came after the second and final round of discussions held by the two parties that also involved Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Earlier in the day, the AIADMK clinched a deal with the Pattali Makkal Katchi, offering the Vanniyar-based party seven out of 40 seats, including one in the neighbouring union territory of Puducherry.

