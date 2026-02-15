HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
AI171 crash: Govt refutes media report blaming pilots

AI171 crash: Govt refutes media report blaming pilots

February 15, 2026 08:38 IST

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol dismisses a foreign media report on the Air India AI171 crash investigation, reaffirming the ongoing probe by Indian agencies and emphasising the need to await the final report.

IMAGE: The wreckage of the crashed Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft in Ahmedabad, on June 13, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points

  • Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol denies a foreign media report's claims about the Air India AI171 crash investigation.
  • Mohol asserts that Indian investigation agencies are actively probing the Air India AI171 plane crash.
  • The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) confirms the Air India AI171 crash probe is ongoing with no final conclusions.
  • The Air India AI171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, resulted in 260 fatalities.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday refuted a foreign media report about the probe into the Air India AI171 plane crash, stating that the investigation was still going on.

"I just want to inform you all that our investigation agencies are probing the matter. Should we have faith in our own agencies or outsiders? Our agencies are working on it," said Mohol in Sangli.

 

"Once the final report is finalised, then only it will be justifiable to comment on it," he added.

Italian daily report blamed pilots

An Italian daily had claimed that agencies probing the crash in Ahmedabad had blamed the pilots in their report.

On Thursday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had said the probe was still in progress and no final conclusions have been reached.

In one of the worst aircraft accidents in India, a total of 260 people, including 241 passengers, died after Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick crashed soon after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

