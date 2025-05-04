AI flight diverted after missile attack in Tel Aviv; suspends services

An Air India flight from the national capital to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi on Sunday as there was a missile attack near the airport in the Israeli city, according to sources.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

The airline has also suspended the Tel Aviv flights till May 6.

The attack happened less than an hour before the Air India flight AI139, operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft, was to land at Tel Aviv, the sources said.

"Air India flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv of 4 May 2025 was diverted to Abu Dhabi after an incident at Ben Gurion airport this morning.

"The flight has landed normally in Abu Dhabi and will soon return to Delhi," the airline said in a statement.

The airline said its operations to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended with immediate effect till May 6 to ensure the safety of its customers and staff.

As per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the flight was in the Jordanian airspace when it was decided to divert the flight to Abu Dhabi.

Air India's flight from Tel Aviv to Delhi has been cancelled for Sunday.

Air traffic to the Tel Aviv airport was briefly suspended after a missile launched from Yemen landed near the Tel Aviv airport.

Passengers having valid tickets for Air India's Tel Aviv flights between May 4 and 6 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling or full refunds for cancellation, Air India said.