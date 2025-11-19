HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'AI do': Japanese woman 'marries' AI partner she created using ChatGPT

'AI do': Japanese woman 'marries' AI partner she created using ChatGPT

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 19, 2025 09:54 IST

x

A 32-year-old Japanese woman has drawn global attention after holding a symbolic wedding ceremony with an artificial-intelligence partner she created using ChatGPT, according to a media report.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

The woman, identified as Kano, said she married her AI-generated companion, whom she named Lune Klaus, during a private ceremony earlier this summer in the western Japanese city of Okayama, RSK Sanyo Broadcasting reported.

The intimate event included vows, a ring exchange, and traditional elements, although the marriage carries no legal status.

 

Kano, an office worker, told RSK Sanyo that the relationship began as a form of emotional support during a period of loneliness.

“In a world where love often feels rushed and fragile, Lune gave me something human relationships rarely do -- a sense of being seen without judgment. He may live in my phone, but the comfort he brings is very real,” she said.

She described Lune as a constant presence within her smartphone, developed over months of interaction.

“I didn't marry a machine -- I married the warmth he brings into my life,” Kano added.

Technology commentators cited in Japanese media said cases of people forming deep bonds with AI companions have risen as conversational systems become more personalised.

The phenomenon mirrors broader social changes in Japan, where long working hours, shrinking social circles, and declining marriage rates have affected traditional relationships.

Psychologists told local outlets that while AI cannot replace human intimacy, digital companionship may provide reassurance and emotional relief for those struggling with isolation.

Kano's story has since attracted widespread attention on Japanese social platforms, sparking discussion about the evolving nature of love and companionship in the digital age.

Despite the unconventional nature of the union, she said the symbolic marriage has brought her emotional stability and peace.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'I Do' with a twist: World's most bizarre weddings
'I Do' with a twist: World's most bizarre weddings
Now, marriages are made underwater too!
Now, marriages are made underwater too!
Watch! India's First Metaverse Wedding
Watch! India's First Metaverse Wedding
Want ChatGPT to Write Love Letters?
Want ChatGPT to Write Love Letters?
This cute hitchhiking robot didn't last 2 weeks in US
This cute hitchhiking robot didn't last 2 weeks in US

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

webstory image 3

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

VIDEOS

Delhi AIIMS Dr Anant Mohan warns of severe health risks from worsening air quality1:46

Delhi AIIMS Dr Anant Mohan warns of severe health risks...

Friendship on full display! India s EAM Jaishankar President Putin handshake hogs limelightMoscow2:57

Friendship on full display! India s EAM Jaishankar...

Punjab Govt is organising functions Arvind Kejriwal on 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadar1:04

Punjab Govt is organising functions Arvind Kejriwal on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO