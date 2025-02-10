HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Look Forward To Meeting My Friend, President Trump'

'Look Forward To Meeting My Friend, President Trump'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 10, 2025 14:03 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi said on Monday his visit to the US will be an opportunity to build upon the successes in collaboration between the two countries in President Donald Trump's first term.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit to France and the US, he said it will also help develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen India's partnership with the US, including in areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience.

Noting that it will be their first meeting since Trump's inauguration as president for a second term, he said, 'We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world.'

 

'I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US."

Modi will visit France from February 10 to February 12 before flying to the US on a two-day trip.

Modi said he is visiting France at President Emmanuel Macron's invitation. It is his sixth visit to France.

The prime minister will co-chair the AI Action Summit, a gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs, where they will exchange views on collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and larger public good in an inclusive, secure and trustworthy manner.

'The bilateral segment of my visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with my friend President Macron,' Modi said.

The two leaders will also travel to Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian consulate in France and also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries, including France, to harness energy for the global good.

'I will also pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World War I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery,' Modi added.

The two leaders are also scheduled to visit the Mazargues War Cemetery maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Marseille on Wednesday, and pay tributes to the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers in World War I.

Later that day, the prime minister will travel to the US as part of the second leg of his two-nation tour.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India Can't Be Left Out of Global AI Policy'
'India Can't Be Left Out of Global AI Policy'
Modi To Discuss Deportation With Trump
Modi To Discuss Deportation With Trump
India may seal Rafale-M jets, Scorpenes deal with France
India may seal Rafale-M jets, Scorpenes deal with France
Nirmalaji Releases The Nuclear Genie
Nirmalaji Releases The Nuclear Genie
India to amend nuclear liability law ahead of Modi's US visit
India to amend nuclear liability law ahead of Modi's US visit

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Signs Your Partner Is Going To Propose Soon

webstory image 2

Rohit's Sixes Show In Cuttack

webstory image 3

10 Flavourful Soya Recipes For Better Health

VIDEOS

Rakul Preet looks hot in short dress1:17

Rakul Preet looks hot in short dress

Pushkar Singh Dhami takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam with his family1:08

Pushkar Singh Dhami takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam with...

President Murmu feeds migratory birds at Triveni Sangam1:31

President Murmu feeds migratory birds at Triveni Sangam

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD