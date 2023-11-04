News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ahead of 5-state polls, 29th set of electoral bonds to go on sale from Nov 6

Ahead of 5-state polls, 29th set of electoral bonds to go on sale from Nov 6

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 04, 2023 16:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ahead of assembly elections in five states, the government on Saturday approved the issuance of 29th tranche of electoral bonds that will open for sale on November 6.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision comes amid campaigning for assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Elections in these states span from November 7-30. Counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency to political funding.

 

"Government of India has authorised State Bank of India (SBI), in the XXIX Phase of sale, to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorised Branches w.e.f. November 6-20, 2023," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The sale of the first batch of electoral bonds happened in March 2018.

Electoral bonds are encashed by an eligible political party only through a bank account with the authorised bank. SBI is the only authorised bank to issue electoral bonds.

The authorised SBI branches include those in Bengaluru, Lucknow, Shimla, Dehradun, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Patna, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur, and Mumbai.

The finance ministry further said electoral bonds will be valid for 15 calendar days from the date of issue and no payment will be made to any payee political party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period.

"The electoral bond deposited by an eligible political party in its account shall be credited on the same day," it added.

Electoral bonds can be purchased by Indian citizens or entities incorporated or established in the country.

Registered political parties that have secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in last Lok Sabha or legislative assembly elections are eligible to receive funding through electoral bonds, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Electoral Bonds: Advantage BJP
Electoral Bonds: Advantage BJP
Electoral bonds: BJP got Rs 5,272 cr, Cong Rs 952 cr
Electoral bonds: BJP got Rs 5,272 cr, Cong Rs 952 cr
Citizens lack right to know party funds source: Govt
Citizens lack right to know party funds source: Govt
PIX: Fakhar, Babar shine as rain halts Pakistan chase
PIX: Fakhar, Babar shine as rain halts Pakistan chase
Cong didn't even spare Mahadev: PM on betting app row
Cong didn't even spare Mahadev: PM on betting app row
SL, B'desh players grapple with Delhi's poor air
SL, B'desh players grapple with Delhi's poor air
Kohli's 49th ton quest resumes where it all started
Kohli's 49th ton quest resumes where it all started
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The Secrecy Surrounding Electoral Bonds

The Secrecy Surrounding Electoral Bonds

Can design new system without flaws: CJI on poll bonds

Can design new system without flaws: CJI on poll bonds

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances