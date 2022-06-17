News
Agnipath Protests Spreads; Trains Burnt



By Rediff News Bureau
June 17, 2022 16:54 IST
Widespread violent protests spread to several parts of the country demanding that the Centre roll back its Agnipath scheme on Friday, June 17, 2022, the third consecutive day of the angry protests.

Raising 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Agnipath Vapas Lo' slogans, youth protesting against the Centre's new scheme to recruit soldiers on Friday set severals train on fire.

Trains were also blocked and public vehicles attacked as protests over Agnipath swept across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Friday's rage over Agnipath.

IMAGE:The Jammu Tawi Guwahati Express set on fire by a mob protesting against the Agnipath scheme in Hajipur, Bihar. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A train set on fire by anti-Agnipath protestors at the Lakhisarai railway station in Bihar. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The anti-Agnipath protestors at Lakhisarai station. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A policeman stands near a train coach set ablaze by anti-Agnipath protestors at Secunderabad station in Telangana. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Flames and smoke billow out of the Farakka Express after it was set on fire by anti-Agnipath protestors at Danapur station in Bihar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Farakka Express on fire at Danapur station. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Flames billow out of the Farakka Express at Danapur station. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Firefighters douse a burning train set ablaze by anti-Agnipath protestors at Secunderabad station. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Smoke billows from a train after it was set on fire in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

