Agnipath Protests Spreads; Trains Burnt

Widespread violent protests spread to several parts of the country demanding that the Centre roll back its Agnipath scheme on Friday, June 17, 2022, the third consecutive day of the angry protests.

Raising 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Agnipath Vapas Lo' slogans, youth protesting against the Centre's new scheme to recruit soldiers on Friday set severals train on fire.

Trains were also blocked and public vehicles attacked as protests over Agnipath swept across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Friday's rage over Agnipath.

IMAGE:The Jammu Tawi Guwahati Express set on fire by a mob protesting against the Agnipath scheme in Hajipur, Bihar. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A train set on fire by anti-Agnipath protestors at the Lakhisarai railway station in Bihar. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The anti-Agnipath protestors at Lakhisarai station. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A policeman stands near a train coach set ablaze by anti-Agnipath protestors at Secunderabad station in Telangana. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Flames and smoke billow out of the Farakka Express after it was set on fire by anti-Agnipath protestors at Danapur station in Bihar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Farakka Express on fire at Danapur station. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Flames billow out of the Farakka Express at Danapur station. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Firefighters douse a burning train set ablaze by anti-Agnipath protestors at Secunderabad station. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Smoke billows from a train after it was set on fire in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com