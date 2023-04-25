News
Agitating locals set police station on fire in Kaliaganj

Agitating locals set police station on fire in Kaliaganj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 25, 2023 17:48 IST
A group of locals set fire to Kaliaganj police station in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district on Tuesday to protest against the death of a teenage girl whose body was found in a canal last week.

IMAGE: Security was increased in the Kaliaganj area of Uttar Dinajpur after a clash broke out on April 22 over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

People allegedly belonging to the Adivasi and Rajbangshi communities organised a 'Thana gherao' programme on Tuesday afternoon protesting against alleged 'police inaction' in the case.

 

They broke barricades and threw stones at the police station, an officer said.

The police personnel started a baton charge but could not stop the mob from entering the police station and setting it on fire, he said.

One vehicle was also set ablaze.

"We are trying to bring the situation under control," the Indian Police Service officer told PTI.

On April 21, the body of the 17-year-old girl was found floating in a canal in Kaliaganj.

Alleging that she was raped and killed, locals had put up road blockades by burning tyres and set several shops on fire.

The incident triggered a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the panchayat election in the state.

The TMC accused the saffron party of trying to 'politicise and communalise' the matter, as Bharatiya Janata Party demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe and promised legal aid to the girl's family.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
