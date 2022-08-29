News
Rediff.com  » News » After the Twin Towers Demolition

After the Twin Towers Demolition

By Rediff News Bureau
August 29, 2022 16:25 IST
The scenes after the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida, in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures were built in violation of norms, August 29, 2022.

 

IMAGE: Jet Demolitions Managing Director and CEO Joe Brinkmann near the mound of debris of the demolished structure.
Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, which was tasked with the demolition, selected Jet Demolitions as its partner for the job as the two companies had together previously demolished four residential complexes in Kochi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Debris of the demolished twin towers.
The illegal twin towers were grounded on Sunday by waterfall implosion technique leaving approximately 80,000 tonnes of debris out of which around 50,000 tonnes have been absorbed in the basements while the remaining would be disposed of in 90 days, according to officials. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A worker sprays water from a tanker to wash off concrete dust after the demolition.
The demolition left behind a whopping mound of debris and a cloud of dust in close vicinity of the structures located in Sector 93A of Noida. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Emerald Court residents survey the debris. Photograph: Amlan Paliwal/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
