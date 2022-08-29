Twin Towers Gone In Just 12 Seconds!

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, a series of controlled explosions reduced the 100 metre-tall Supertech twin towers structures in Noida to a huge pile of rubble.
A residents welfare association had gone to the court nine years ago over the illegally built towers.
The Supreme Court ordered the demolition a year ago.
Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) were gone in 12 seconds in the carefully choreographed and meticulously executed demolition, the biggest such exercise in the country so far.
As the doomed buildings went down, a cloud of dust rose obscuring the doomed towers' very final moments.
IMAGE: Media personnel click pictures of the Supertech twin towers ahead of the demolition. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Distribution of helmets among police personnel ahead of the demolition. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Fire brigade trucks on standby. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard before the demolition at Sector 93A in Noida. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo
IMAGE: People vacate the area around the twin towers ahead of the demolition. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Barricades used to block a road leading to the Supertech twin towers ahead of their demolition. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Riyaz and his family members, who travelled 200 km from Agram to fulfil their five-year-old grandson's wish of witnessing the 'historic' demolition of Supertech twin towers. Photograph: Vishu Adhana/PTI Photo
IMAGE: 3,700 kg explosives were used in bringing down the towers. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: The Super Tech Twin Towers come crashing down. Photograph: Amlan Paliwal/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Clouds of dust rise after the demolition. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Pulverised concrete dust covers the neighbourhood after the demolition. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo
IMAGE: People watch a broadcast of the demolition at an electronics store in Gurugram. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Security personnel keep vigil during the demolition. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo
IMAGE: People look at the debris of the demolished Supertech twin towers. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Debris and particles from the gigantic dust settles down near the surrounding areas after the demolition. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo