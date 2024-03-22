News
Rediff.com  » News » After SC rap, TN guv invites DMK's Ponmudi to take oath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 22, 2024 13:42 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has agreed to invite DMK leader K Ponmudi for being sworn-in as a minister, Attorney General R Venkataramani told the Supreme Court Friday, adding the governor has no intention to disregard the court.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi . Photograph: @rajbhavan_tn/X

Venkataramani told a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud the governor has invited Ponmudi at 3: 30 pm to take oath as a minister.

"The governor conveys that he has least intent to disregard the court," the AG told the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

 

On Thursday, the SC had voiced "serious concern" over Governor Ravi's refusal to reinduct Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet even after the SC had suspended his conviction in a corruption case.

The court had directed him to take action within 24 hours.

Despite Chief Minister M K Stalin's recommendation, the governor had earlier refused to reinduct Ponmudi, whose conviction and three-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case was stayed by the apex court recently.

Observing that Ravi was defying the top court's order, a three-judge bench wondered how can the governor say that Ponmudi's reinduction will be against constitutional morality.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government seeking a direction to the governor to accept the recommendation made by the chief minister to reinduct Ponmudi as a minister.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
