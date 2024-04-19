News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » After joining BJP, Chhindwara mayor says vote for Nakul Nath

After joining BJP, Chhindwara mayor says vote for Nakul Nath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 19, 2024 16:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On the day of polling in the high-profile Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, the city's mayor Vikram Ahake, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, urged people to vote for Congress' Nakul Nath.

IMAGE: Congress leader Nakul Nath at Badi Mata Temple to offer prayers after filing his nomination from the from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency ahead of general elections, in Chhindwara on March 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Soon after joining a political party, I was feeling suffocated. I felt that I was not doing the right thing with a person who has developed Chhindwara," Ahake said in a video message shared on social media.

Nath always devoted himself to the constituency's betterment, be it the education sector, providing treatment to people or carrying out development works, said Ahake.

 

"In the future, I will get a lot of opportunities to do politics. I don't know what will happen to me, but if I don't stand with my leader Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath today, as they have done a lot for me, I appeal to the voters to ensure the victory of Nakul Nath (and his father Kamal Nath) with a huge margin," Ahake said in the video message.

The BJP has fielded Vivek Bunty Sahu against Nakul Nath and many senior party leaders visited the constituency to campaign for him.

Chhindwara is among the six Lok Sabha seats where polling is underway in the first phase of the parliamentary elections.

The Chhindwara mayor had joined the BJP on April 1 in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state party president Vishnu Dutt Sharma in the state capital.

Of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP, Chhindwara is the only constituency that the BJP had lost in 2019.

Former MP chief minster Kamal Nath had won from this seat nine times.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kamal Nath fighting lone battle to save home turf
Kamal Nath fighting lone battle to save home turf
'There is anti-incumbency against Modi'
'There is anti-incumbency against Modi'
'BJP Has 6,000 Cr To Spend On Elections'
'BJP Has 6,000 Cr To Spend On Elections'
Up Close With Samantha
Up Close With Samantha
Locals' lament in Dibrugarh: Infra push but no jobs
Locals' lament in Dibrugarh: Infra push but no jobs
'It was my dream to sweep Bumrah'
'It was my dream to sweep Bumrah'
Gunshots heard as violence-hit Manipur votes
Gunshots heard as violence-hit Manipur votes
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Fear In Alwar: 'BJP Will Change Constitution'

Fear In Alwar: 'BJP Will Change Constitution'

Voters Prefer Strong Leaders Like Modi

Voters Prefer Strong Leaders Like Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances