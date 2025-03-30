AFSPA extended in Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal for 6 months

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, which gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers and immunity from prosecution unless approved by the Centre, was on Sunday extended for six months in entire Manipur, except the jurisdictions of 13 police stations, in view of the law and order situation there.

IMAGE: Army personnel block the road with barb wires in Manipur's Kangpokpi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The AFSPA, under which a particular state or some areas are declared "disturbed", has also been extended to eight districts in Nagaland and 21 police station areas in five other districts of the state for six months, according to a notification issued by the Union home ministry.

The law was also extended to Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and three police station areas in Namsai district in the state for six months beginning April 1 after a review of the law and order situation in these northeastern states.

The AFSPA, often criticised as a draconian law, gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest and open fire if they deem it necessary.

"Whereas the central government after review of the law and order situation in the state of Manipur, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) declares the entire state of Manipur, excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the following 13 (thirteen) police stations of 5 districts, as 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from 01.04.2025, unless withdrawn earlier," the notification related to Manipur read.

The police station areas in Manipur where the AFSPA will not be in force are: Imphal, Lamphal, City, Singjamei, Patsoi, Wangoi in Imphal West district, Porompat, Heingang, Irilbung in Imphal East district, Thoubal in Thoubal district and Bishnupur and Nambol in Bishnupur district and Kakching in Kakching district.

Manipur has been under President's rule since February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who was heading a BJP-led government, resigned on February 9 following ethnic violence that claimed over 260 lives since May 2023.

The disturbed area declaration was in force in the entire Manipur (except the Imphal municipality area) from 2004 till early 2022.

In April 2022, the Manipur government issued a notification where it said that "disturbed area" will no longer be applicable in seven police station areas of Imphal West district, four police station areas under the Imphal East district and one police station area each in the districts of Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching and Jiribam. There are 16 districts in Manipur.

In October 2024, the Manipur government reimposed AFSPA in the entire state, barring 19 police station areas A month later, the AFSPA was also extended in six of the 19 police station areas after violence broke out in Jiribam district.

More than 260 people were killed and thousands left homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

In a separate notification, the home ministry said a further review of the law and order situation in Nagaland has been undertaken. After that, Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts in Nagaland were declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for six months with effect from April 1, 2025, unless withdrawn earlier.

The areas in Nagaland declared as 'disturbed area' under AFSPA for six months fall "within the jurisdiction of i) Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; ii) Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki 'C' police stations in Mokokchung District; iii) Yanglok police station in Longleng District; iv) Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha District; and v) Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto District", according to the notification.

A third notification issued by the home ministry said a further review of the law and order situation in Arunachal Pradesh has also been undertaken.

Therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for six months with effect from April 1, 2025, unless withdrawn earlier, it said.

There have been protests and demands for the complete withdrawal of the law from the Northeast as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

Manipuri activist Irom Chanu Sharmila fought against the law by remaining on hunger strike for 16 years, before ending it on August 9, 2016.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said the AFSPA has been removed in 70 per cent of the areas in the northeastern states even though it is in force in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah had also said that the central government would consider revoking AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir.