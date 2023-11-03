Afghans Leave Pakistan Ahead Of Ultimatum

Afghan refugee prepare to return home after Pakistan issued undocumented immigrants a final warning to to leave Pakistan.

IMAGE: Afghan refugee children sit on a truck loaded with belongings as they along with their families prepare to return home, outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees repatriation centre in Azakhel in Nowshera, Pakistan. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: An Afghan refugee passes an infant to his father. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: Trucks loaded with belongings as Afghan refugees prepare to return home. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: Afghan refugees stand in queue for documentation outside the UNHCR. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: An Afghan refugee woman gets her Iris test at the UNHCR before she returns home. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: Children from an Afghan family look outside from a torn tent outside the UNHCR. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

IMAGE: Afghan citizens wait to cross into Afghanistan at the Friendship Gate at the Chaman border crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman, Balochistan province. Photograph: Abdul Khaliq Achakzai/Reuters

IMAGE: Afghan women and children wait for a bus in Karachi to return home. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: An Afghan woman sits on her belongings at the bus stop. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Afghans gather to board a bus to return home. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Afghans in a bus on their way home. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: An Afghan family rides on a tricycle, past buses loaded with belongings as Afghan refugees return home. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Haseena, 22, mother of three, born in Pakistan in an Afghan family and married to an Afghan citizen, with her four-month-old daughter Rumaisa and two-years-old Sana, at her home in Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Afghan nationals, who according to police were undocumented, are handcuffed as they are detained and shifted to a holding centre in Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Sooomro/Reuters

IMAGE: A Pakistani policemen sits with detained Afghan nationals in Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Sooomro/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com