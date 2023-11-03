News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Afghans Leave Pakistan Ahead Of Ultimatum

Afghans Leave Pakistan Ahead Of Ultimatum

By REDIFF NEWS
November 03, 2023 15:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Afghan refugee prepare to return home after Pakistan issued undocumented immigrants a final warning to to leave Pakistan.

 

IMAGE: Afghan refugee children sit on a truck loaded with belongings as they along with their families prepare to return home, outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees repatriation centre in Azakhel in Nowshera, Pakistan. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Afghan refugee passes an infant to his father. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trucks loaded with belongings as Afghan refugees prepare to return home. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Afghan refugees stand in queue for documentation outside the UNHCR. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Afghan refugee woman gets her Iris test at the UNHCR before she returns home. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Children from an Afghan family look outside from a torn tent outside the UNHCR. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Afghan citizens wait to cross into Afghanistan at the Friendship Gate at the Chaman border crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman, Balochistan province. Photograph: Abdul Khaliq Achakzai/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Afghan women and children wait for a bus in Karachi to return home. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Afghan woman sits on her belongings at the bus stop. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Afghans gather to board a bus to return home. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Afghans in a bus on their way home. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Afghan family rides on a tricycle, past buses loaded with belongings as Afghan refugees return home. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Haseena, 22, mother of three, born in Pakistan in an Afghan family and married to an Afghan citizen, with her four-month-old daughter Rumaisa and two-years-old Sana, at her home in Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Afghan nationals, who according to police were undocumented, are handcuffed as they are detained and shifted to a holding centre in Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Sooomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Pakistani policemen sits with detained Afghan nationals in Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Sooomro/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
US warns Taliban over ban on women in universities
US warns Taliban over ban on women in universities
Lives In The Day In Kabul
Lives In The Day In Kabul
Blue Burqas Are Back in Kabul
Blue Burqas Are Back in Kabul
Shadab doubtful for World Cup clash with New Zealand
Shadab doubtful for World Cup clash with New Zealand
Sharmila to support Cong despite failed alliance bid
Sharmila to support Cong despite failed alliance bid
Stokes to undergo knee surgery after 'disastrous' WC
Stokes to undergo knee surgery after 'disastrous' WC
Kareena-Karisma At Shah Rukh's Birthday Bash
Kareena-Karisma At Shah Rukh's Birthday Bash
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Zadran stirs a little pot after win over Pakistan

Zadran stirs a little pot after win over Pakistan

Taliban Bans Beauty Salons

Taliban Bans Beauty Salons

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances