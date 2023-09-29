News
Rediff.com  » News » Afghan embassy in Delhi likely to shut operations: Sources

Afghan embassy in Delhi likely to shut operations: Sources

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 29, 2023 08:33 IST
The Afghan embassy in India has purportedly come out with a communication on closing down its operations and New Delhi is examining its authenticity, sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: The Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The embassy has been headed by Ambassador Farid Mamundzay and it is learnt that he is currently in London.

Mamundzay was appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government and he has been operating as the Afghan envoy even after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

 

The Afghan embassy in New Delhi has purportedly issued a communication on this issue, the sources in the Indian government said on reports of the embassy closing down its operations.

"The authenticity of the communication and its contents are being examined," one of the sources said.

"This is in the context of the ambassador being out of India for the past many months, a steady departure of diplomats to third countries reportedly after receiving asylum as well as reports of infighting amongst the embassy personnel," the source said.

It is learnt that the embassy has sent a communication to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on its decision to close down operations in the next couple of days.

There was no immediate response from the embassy on the matter.

In April-May, the embassy was rocked by a power struggle in the wake of reports of the Taliban appointing a charge d'affaires to head the mission, replacing Mamundzay.

Following the episode, the embassy came out with a statement that there was no change in its leadership.

The tussle for power had erupted after Qadir Shah, who was working as the trade councillor at the embassy since 2020, wrote to the MEA in late April claiming that he was appointed as the charge d'affaires at the embassy by the Taliban.

India is yet to recognise the Taliban set up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul, besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
