Actor Questioned Over Director Ranjith Harassment Allegations

Actor Bobby Kurian has been questioned by police in the ongoing sexual harassment case against Malayalam film director Ranjith, who faces allegations of making sexual advances towards an actress.

Key Points Actor Bobby Kurian was questioned in connection with the sexual harassment case against Malayalam film director Ranjith.

Ranjith was arrested following allegations of sexual advances towards an actress during a film shoot.

Kurian was questioned on suspicion of helping Ranjith evade arrest.

The police investigation is ongoing, with a charge sheet expected to be filed next month.

Ranjith previously faced allegations of sexual harassment following the Justice K Hema Committee report.

The police team probing the sexual harassment case against Malayalam film director Ranjith has recorded the statement of actor Bobby Kurian, officials said on Friday.

Ranjith was arrested in connection with allegations of making sexual advances towards an actress during a film shooting in Fort Kochi.

After spending over 10 days in jail and police custody, the director was later granted bail by a magistrate court.

Actor Questioned Over Alleged Attempt To Help Director

As part of the investigation, the police interrogated Kurian and recorded his statement on Wednesday.

Police sources said Kurian was questioned on suspicion that he had attempted to help Ranjith evade arrest.

Ranjith was allegedly accompanied by Kurian and assistant director Shalini when he was intercepted by a police team near Thodupuzha in Idukki district on March 31.

Sources said Kurian claimed he was unaware of the case against Ranjith.

He maintained that he, along with Ranjith and Shalini, was travelling to a relative's house in Kattappana when they were intercepted by the police, officials said.

Kurian said he learned of the case only after Ranjith was taken to the police station.

Investigation Progress and Future Steps

Police sources said further investigation based on Kurian's statement is required.

Officials added that the probe is progressing at a steady pace and the investigation team aims to file a charge sheet by next month.

Ranjith had earlier faced allegations of sexual harassment following revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report on harassment and abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

In 2024, a case was registered against him after a Bengali actress filed a complaint with the Kochi City Police Commissioner.

Under Indian law, charges for sexual harassment can include Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering more evidence and witness statements before the charge sheet is filed in court.