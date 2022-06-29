News
Active Covid cases near 1 lakh mark with 14,506 new infections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 29, 2022 11:35 IST
With 14,506 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of such cases rose to 4,34,33, 345, and that of the active cases to 99,602, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Beneficiaries receive anti-Covid jabs as part of a vaccination drive for transgenders, in Gurugram on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

India recorded 30 deaths due to the coronavirus, and with it the death toll has climbed to 5,25,077, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.56 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 2,902 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.35 per cent, almost equal to the weekly positivity rate, which was recorded at 3.36 per cent, according to the health ministry

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,28,08,666, while the overall fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 197.46 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 2021, and 4 crore on January 25 this year.

The 30 new fatalities were constituted by 12 from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, four from Delhi, three from Goa, two from Bihar, and one each from Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising
'No one safe until all vaccinated for Covid'
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
How the numbers stack up in Maharashtra assembly
SC to hear Shiv Sena's plea against floor test at 5 pm
India Fires Made In India Tank Missile
COMING UP In July At A Theatre Near YOU
The War Against Coronavirus

Covid surge: Centre warns these 5 states

Why I Challenged PM Pic On Vaccine Certificate

