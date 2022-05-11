Active Covid cases in India decrease with 2,897 new infections

With 2,897 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of cases rose to 4,31,10,586, even as active cases have decreased to 19,494, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a passenger for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at a railway station in Prayagraj, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll has climbed to 5,24,157 with 54 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent, it said.

The data showed that a decrease of 143 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.74 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,66,935, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 190.67 crore, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.

The 54 new fatalities include 48 from Kerala, two from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 5,24,157 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,849 from Maharashtra, 69,325 from Kerala, 40,105 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,183 from Delhi, 23,511 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,203 from West Bengal.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

'Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.