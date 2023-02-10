News
Rediff.com  » News » Active Covid cases in country increase to 1,797

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 10, 2023 14:19 IST
India logged 114 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,797, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll stands at 5,30,750 with two deaths reported by Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,83,862).The daily positivity was recorded at 0.08 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,51,315, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.62 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'After Covid, I'd expected a higher budget for health'
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
Does This Budget Do Enough For Health?
Reliance to invest Rs 75K cr in UP in 4 yrs: Ambani
SC rejects plea seeking total ban on BBC in India
Pentagon: Investing in defence ties with India to...
Salute The First Lady Army Officer Serving At Siachen!
