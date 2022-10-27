News
Active Covid cases in country dip to 20,821

Active Covid cases in country dip to 20,821

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 27, 2022 15:50 IST
India's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 4,46,46,880 with 1,112 fresh infections while the number of active cases came down to 20,821, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 5,28,987 with one new fatality, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.77 per cent, the ministry said.

 

A decrease of 786 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.06 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 surged to 4,40,97,072 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, it said.

So far, 219.57 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
