News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,781

Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,781

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 09, 2023 12:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India logged 109 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 1,781, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll stands at 5,30,748 with one death reported by Uttar Pradesh and one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,83,748).

 

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.08 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,51,219, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website 220.61 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'After Covid, I'd expected a higher budget for health'
'After Covid, I'd expected a higher budget for health'
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
Indians Not Taking Booster Covid Vaccine
Indians Not Taking Booster Covid Vaccine
Recipe: Marvai Gassi
Recipe: Marvai Gassi
Hayden, Waugh shocked by Australia's XI for 1st Test
Hayden, Waugh shocked by Australia's XI for 1st Test
Quiz: Can You Guess This Movie?
Quiz: Can You Guess This Movie?
Valentine's Day: 10 Online Dating Tips
Valentine's Day: 10 Online Dating Tips
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Actual Covid cases in India 17 times more: Study

Actual Covid cases in India 17 times more: Study

Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO

Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances