Active Covid cases in country dip to 17,618

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 01, 2022 17:12 IST
With 1,046 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,46,54,638, while the active cases declined to 17,618, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,29,077 with 53 fatalities which includes 46 deaths reconciled by Goa and three by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry.

 

A decrease of 294 cases has recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,07,943, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Four deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours with one each in Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
