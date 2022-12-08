News
Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,244

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 08, 2022 11:38 IST
India logged 241 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases further declined to 4,244, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,74,190).

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,647 with nine fatalities which includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala. While two deaths were reported from Karnataka, one was from Kerala in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.

A decrease of 11 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,39,299, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.95 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart
Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...
Cong gets a slight edge over BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Key challenge for S Ramamurthy, the new BSE chief
Germany to stick with Flick despite World Cup flop
SP's Dimple leads in Mainpuri, Raja in Rampur Sadar
