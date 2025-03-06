HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Active' Babbar Khalsa terrorist with ISI links arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 06, 2025 10:07 IST

An "active terrorist" of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with alleged links to Pakistan's ISI was arrested from Kaushambi district in the early hours of Thursday in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh STF and Punjab Police, an official said.

IMAGE: Suspected Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Lajar Masih. Photograph: @uppstf/X

The suspected terrorist, Lajar Masih, a resident of Kurlian village in Ramdas area of Amritsar, Punjab, was nabbed around 3.20 am. The operation was carried out in the Kokhraj police station area of Kaushambi, Additional Director General of Police (UP Special Task Force, Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said.

"As per available information, the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the Germany-based module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is in direct touch with Pakistan-based ISI operatives," Yash said.

 

He added that the UP STF succeeded in recovering some explosives material and illegal arms from the terrorist.

Among the seizures made are three active hand grenades, two active detonators, one foreign-made pistol and 13 cartridges of foreign make, the officer said.

Besides, a white coloured explosive powder, an Aadhaar card with a Ghaziabad address, one mobile phone without SIM card was also seized from his possession, he said.

"This terrorist had escaped from judicial custody in Punjab on September 24, 2024," the ADG added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
