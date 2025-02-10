HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 7 rocket shells found from garbage dump in Punjab's Patiala

7 rocket shells found from garbage dump in Punjab's Patiala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 10, 2025 16:14 IST

x

Seven rocket shells were found from a garbage dump in Punjab's Patiala district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

IMAGE: Seven rocket shells were found from a garbage dump in Punjab's Patiala district. Photograph: X

There was no explosive in the shells, Punjab Police's Deputy Inspector General (Patiala range) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.

He said the shells were found from a bag at the garbage dump on Patiala Road.

Sharing further details, Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nanak Singh said, "We got information from a passerby that six to seven rocket shells were found." A police team was rushed to the spot, the SSP told reporters.

 

He said the bomb-disposal squad and anti-sabotage teams have been called to the spot.

"During a preliminary check, no explosive material was found in the shells," he added.

"It seems that the shells were dumped by a scrap dealer," the SSP said.

Police, however, will carry out a probe taking all possibilities into account, he said, adding, "We are not ruling anything out at this point in time."

The SSP informed that they will also involve the Army authorities in the matter. Experts from the Army will check how old were these shells and how did those reach here.

The officer said police will scan the CCTV footage of nearby areas and human intelligence will also be involved.

Replying to a question, the SSP said, "We reached the spot as soon as we received information about the shells."

"We will soon trace the person who dumped the shells," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No explosive in bombshell found in Chandigarh: Army
No explosive in bombshell found in Chandigarh: Army
MP cop runs 1 km with bomb to save 400 kids' lives
MP cop runs 1 km with bomb to save 400 kids' lives
Shrapnel found in Mizoram days after Myanmar airstrike
Shrapnel found in Mizoram days after Myanmar airstrike
Bomb found near helipad used by Punjab, Haryana CMs
Bomb found near helipad used by Punjab, Haryana CMs
Bomb threats to flights: 3 from Chhattisgarh summoned
Bomb threats to flights: 3 from Chhattisgarh summoned

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Date Movies To Watch This V-Day

webstory image 2

7 Signs Your Partner Is Going To Propose Soon

webstory image 3

Rohit's Sixes Show In Cuttack

VIDEOS

Rakul Preet looks hot in short dress1:17

Rakul Preet looks hot in short dress

PM Modi embarks on 4-day visit to France, US2:52

PM Modi embarks on 4-day visit to France, US

President Murmu feeds migratory birds at Triveni Sangam1:31

President Murmu feeds migratory birds at Triveni Sangam

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD