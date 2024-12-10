News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Acting legend Dharmendra summoned in cheating case

Acting legend Dharmendra summoned in cheating case

Source: PTI
December 10, 2024 11:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Delhi court has summoned veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra and two others in a cheating case related to the Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise, according to the complainant's lawyer.

IMAGE: Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra during his 89th birthday celebrations, at his residence in Mumbai on December 8, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Judicial Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal passed the order against the 89-year-old actor on a complaint filed by Delhi businessman, Sushil Kumar, who alleged that he was lured into investing in the franchise, the lawyer D D Pandey said.

The evidence on record prima facie indicates that the accused persons induced the complainant in furtherance of their common intent and the ingredients of offence of cheating are duly disclosed, the judge said in the order passed on December 5.

 

The judge said there was prima facie case of cheating and criminal conspiracy and directed the accused persons to appear before the court on February 20.

The judge noted that the documents on record pertained to Garam Dharam Dhaba and letter of intent also had logo of the said restaurant.

It is fairly apparent that transaction between the parties pertains to Garam Dharam Dhaba and was being pursued by the co-accused on behalf of accused Dharam Singh Deol, the court noted.

According to the complaint, in April 2018, the co-accused had approached him on behalf of Dharam Singh Deol (Dharmendra) with an offer to open a franchise of Garam Dharma Dhaba on NH-24/NH-9 in Uttar Pradesh.

He claimed that he handed over a cheque for an amount of Rs 17.70 lakh in September 2018.However, the accused stopped responding to him thereafter, the complainant alleged.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'I never think of how old I am'
'I never think of how old I am'
The Role Dharmendra Regrets Losing
The Role Dharmendra Regrets Losing
'Money and fame will come and go, but love will never leave us'
'Money and fame will come and go, but love will never leave us'
7 die as BEST scrambles to ascertain cause of crash
7 die as BEST scrambles to ascertain cause of crash
Gukesh In Tears After Loss
Gukesh In Tears After Loss
'Gambhir, Morkel Must Help Rohit'
'Gambhir, Morkel Must Help Rohit'
Trump nominates another Desi to DoJ
Trump nominates another Desi to DoJ
More like this
How Dharmendra Celebrated His Birthday
How Dharmendra Celebrated His Birthday
'I never thought I would come this far'
'I never thought I would come this far'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances