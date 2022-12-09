How Dharmendra Celebrated His Birthday

Dharmendra celebrated his 87th on December 8 with his family and his beautiful wife, Hema Malini, treated us to some heart-warming pictures.

Bollywood too took to social media to wish the beloved star.

Also read: The Role Dharmendra Regrets Losing

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

After being married for over four decades, Hema and Dharmendra still make beautiful pictures and memories.

She writes, 'Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Cake time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

The couple's daughters Esha and Ahana join in, with the former's husband, Bharat Takhtani.

Esha wishes her father: 'Happy birthday papa. I pray for you to always be healthy & happy. Because of you we are..... you are our pillar of strength. Always the strongest. We simply just love & adore you. Love u.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol and nephew Karan Deol (Sunny Deol's son) perform a pooja with him. Bobby writes, 'So blessed to be your son and grandson. Happy Birthday Bade papa.'

Photograph: PTI Photo

Dharamji cut a cake with the media too.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Getting ready for the big moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar, who is working with Dharmendra on his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, writes, 'Happy Birthday to a mega star with the kindest heart and the warmest aura... its been an honour, pleasure and privilege to direct you Dharamji @aapkadharam. you are a blessing to our film #rockyaurranikipremkahani.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Other film folk also wished the legend.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who worked with Dharmendra in his debut film Johnny Gaddaar, says, 'God was kind to me that I had the privilege and honour of working with you in my very first film. You have ever since been that special person in my heart. I pray for your good health and happiness everyday. Happy Birthday @aapkadharam ji. Have a blessed year ahead. Your Johnny !!!'

Ajay Devgn: 'Dearest Dharamji. Happy birthday Sir. you are my neighbour & my favourite. and you continue to rock. Lots of love & warm wishes. Ajay.'

Dharamji replies, 'Jeetey raho Ajay... You are my loving nieghbour and i am your loving uncle. Love you always.'