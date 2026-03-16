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'According to BJP's convenience': Cong questions poll schedule

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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March 16, 2026 16:18 IST

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Top Congress leaders are questioning whether the Election Commission's announced schedule for the Assembly polls unduly benefits the BJP, citing concerns over the timing and structuring of election phases.

Priyanka Gandhi

IMAGE: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi at the Parliament premises during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Priyanka Gandhi Vadra suggests Assembly poll dates and phases are structured to favour the BJP.
  • Shashi Tharoor expresses surprise at the early election date in Kerala, posing a challenge for Congress.
  • Congress leaders highlight the short campaign period due to the Holy Week and Vishu festival.
  • The Congress party acknowledges the challenges but asserts its readiness for the upcoming Assembly elections.

A day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for upcoming Assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said it seems that the polling dates and structuring of phases have been decided to suit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's convenience.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed surprise over the poll schedule, saying an early election in Kerala has taken "us aback".

Assembly polls will be held on a single day in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry (April 9) and Tamil Nadu (April 23) and in two phases in West Bengal -- on April 23 and April 29 -- while the counting of votes for all the elections will be taken up on May 4, the EC announced on Sunday.

Asked about the dates and scheduling, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The election dates that have been announced and the way the phases have been structured, it seems to have been decided according to the BJP's convenience."

Congress Concerns Over Kerala Election Timing

Tharoor, talking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, said, "Kerala is an important election. It is a very important challenge for us because we have had the LDF government coming back to power last time, which is unusual because for half a century, the two fronts have alternated in government. We do not want to allow them to repeat."

"A very surprisingly early election has taken us all aback. We were all expecting the voting to take place in the last 10 days of April, but on April 9, we will have voting in Kerala. That means it is just barely three weeks left," the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

While the ruling CPI(M) has fielded a number of incumbent MLAs in the upcoming polls, the Congress has a lot of new candidates and they need more time to familiarise themselves with the electorate, Tharoor said.

"It is a bigger challenge for us but we are working hard and are prepared to rise up to that challenge," he added.

Tharoor also said he is likely to miss the last two weeks of the Parliament session due to the Kerala polls.

Campaign Period Shortened

All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal said on Sunday that the campaign period is very short.

"In between, there will be the Holy Week and the election is scheduled a few days before the Vishu festival. In practical terms, there are very limited days for campaigning," he said.

Venugopal, however, asserted that the Congress is ready for the election.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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