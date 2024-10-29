Accident at Patna Metro construction site, 2 killed

Two persons were killed and several others injured in an accident at a construction site of the Patna Metro, a police officer said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Construction work underway for an underground metro station in Patna. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place inside a tunnel dug close to the Patna University campus late on Monday night, said Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra.

"A pick up van was coursing through the tunnel where its brakes failed, causing it to plough into a group of construction workers", Mishra told reporters.

He added, "Two persons died on the spot while six were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. We are investigating the matter. Patna Metro authorities are probing it from their end."

Monisa Dubey, Public Relations Officer of Patna Metro, told PTI-Bhasha, "All those who received injuries are fine and they have been discharged from the hospital after treatment. We are also conducting an inquiry to fix accountability for the mechanical failure that led to the accident."

Authorities were tight-lipped on the charge, made by some eyewitnesses, that 'no engineer or supervisor' was inside the tunnel when work was underway.