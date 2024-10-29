News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Accident at Patna Metro construction site, 2 killed

Accident at Patna Metro construction site, 2 killed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 29, 2024 13:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two persons were killed and several others injured in an accident at a construction site of the Patna Metro, a police officer said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Construction work underway for an underground metro station in Patna. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place inside a tunnel dug close to the Patna University campus late on Monday night, said Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra.

"A pick up van was coursing through the tunnel where its brakes failed, causing it to plough into a group of construction workers", Mishra told reporters.

 

He added, "Two persons died on the spot while six were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. We are investigating the matter. Patna Metro authorities are probing it from their end."

Monisa Dubey, Public Relations Officer of Patna Metro, told PTI-Bhasha, "All those who received injuries are fine and they have been discharged from the hospital after treatment. We are also conducting an inquiry to fix accountability for the mechanical failure that led to the accident."

Authorities were tight-lipped on the charge, made by some eyewitnesses, that 'no engineer or supervisor' was inside the tunnel when work was underway.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
1 killed as portion of Delhi metro station collapses
1 killed as portion of Delhi metro station collapses
Woman, child dead as Bengaluru Metro pillar collapses
Woman, child dead as Bengaluru Metro pillar collapses
Bridge collapse: Bihar govt moves to act against firm
Bridge collapse: Bihar govt moves to act against firm
Why Varun-Samantha Had To Do Action...'
Why Varun-Samantha Had To Do Action...'
Schoolboys outclassed by NZ: Pak player blasts India
Schoolboys outclassed by NZ: Pak player blasts India
Searching For Terrorists In Jammu
Searching For Terrorists In Jammu
Lower production cost may support HZL margins
Lower production cost may support HZL margins
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
Bihar suspends 15 engineers over bridge collapses
Bihar suspends 15 engineers over bridge collapses
Why after polls?: Union min on Bihar bridge collapses
Why after polls?: Union min on Bihar bridge collapses

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances