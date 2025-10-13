HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Abuses hurled at Modi: Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi summoned

Source: PTI
October 13, 2025 23:22 IST

A court in Bihar's Sheikhpura district on Monday issued summonses to Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahani in connection with alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress' Voter Adhikar Yatra in August.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and LoP in the Bihar assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav ride motorcycles during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Purnea on August 24, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The order was passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate of Sheikhpura, Vibha Rani, on a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Hiralal Singh on September 4.

The petitioner's counsel, Gopal Kumar Barnwal, said the court conducted a preliminary hearing and, after examining the matter, issued summonses to the three leaders, he said.

 

The Chief Judicial Magistrate has ordered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, and Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party to appear before the court in person or through their legal representatives on November 26.

The complaint also lists 100 unidentified individuals as accused.

In August, a purported video of a person screaming an expletive into a microphone at a small podium erected on the outskirts of Darbhanga by a local Congress leader had become viral, even as the organiser claimed that no party functionary of consequence was present at the time of the incident.

The accused, a 25-year-old resident of Darbhanga, was arrested, but tempers continue to be frayed, with the BJP hitting the streets on the issue and its workers exchanging fisticuffs with Congress supporters at the opposition party's state headquarters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
