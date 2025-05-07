HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Absurd: India tears into OIC over Pahalgam terror statement

Absurd: India tears into OIC over Pahalgam terror statement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 07, 2025 01:12 IST

x

India on Tuesday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for refusing to recognise cross-border linkages to the Pahalgam terror attack.

IMAGE: Security has been beefed up around the Dal Lake in Srinagar following the terror attack near Pahalgam, April 27, 2025. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

The ministry of external affairs described the OIC's statement on the attack as "absurd" and said it was made at Pakistan's behest.

"The OIC statement, issued at the behest of Pakistan, is absurd in refusing to recognise the facts of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

 

"This is yet another attempt by Pakistan, a country that has long engaged in cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and misguide the OIC group to issue a self-serving statement," he said.

"We reject the OIC's interference on matters that are internal to India," Jaiswal added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pahalgam Attack: 'Munir Would Have Known'
Pahalgam Attack: 'Munir Would Have Known'
'India's Response Will Be Big'
'India's Response Will Be Big'
'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'
'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'
'In a way the India-Pakistan war is already on'
'In a way the India-Pakistan war is already on'
Liberation of Balochistan and Sindh must top the agenda
Liberation of Balochistan and Sindh must top the agenda

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International No Diet Day: 5 Weight Loss Secrets

webstory image 2

9 Of The Oldest Swimming Pools Of India

webstory image 3

Prebiotics Vs Probiotics: 7 Foods With Prebiotics

VIDEOS

Rahul Gandhi meets Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's family in Karnal1:06

Rahul Gandhi meets Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay...

Tourists flock to Srinagar despite Pahalgam terror attack2:18

Tourists flock to Srinagar despite Pahalgam terror attack

2 killed, dozens injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Poonch3:35

2 killed, dozens injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD