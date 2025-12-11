HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Absconding Kerala MLA turns up to vote in civic polls

December 11, 2025 20:03 IST

Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on Thursday turned up to cast his vote in the local body polls at Kunnathurmedu ward in Palakkad.

The Palakkad MLA turned up to vote after he secured protection from arrest in the two cases of sexual assault against him.

Mamkootathil was absconding for the last more than two weeks after the first FIR was registered against him for sexual assault and forced abortion.

 

After casting his vote, as the MLA stepped out of the booth, he was surrounded by reporters who bombarded him with questions regarding where he was hiding till now and what he has to say about the allegations against him.

Mamkootathil finally responded that what he had to say was before the court.

Thereafter, he immediately left the polling booth in a vehicle with the MLA board as activists of the CPI(M)'s youth wing -- DYFI -- held up placards with photos of cradles and roosters and hooted at him.

The Palakkad MLA is also facing a second case of sexual assault based on a complaint by another woman, a resident of Bengaluru.

In the first case, he was granted interim protection from arrest by the Kerala high court and in the second he secured anticipatory bail from a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram.

