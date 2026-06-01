AASU Leader Murdered In Nalbari District Attack

An All Assam Students' Union leader was tragically murdered in Nalbari district, Assam, sparking outrage and a demand for swift justice.

Key Points AASU leader Madhurjya Barman was killed in an attack in Nalbari district.

Barman's cousin sister was critically injured in the same attack and is receiving treatment.

Police have identified a suspect, Ashik Ali, who is currently on the run.

The AASU has condemned the attack and is demanding immediate justice for Barman.

A local leader of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) was killed and his cousin sister critically injured in an attack in Nalbari district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Gangapur village near Jagara on Sunday evening when they were returning home from Nalbari town after purchasing some books.

The AASU leader, identified as Madhurjya Barman, suffered cuts on his head and neck, and he was immediately brought to Nalbari Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, a police officer said.

He was an assistant secretary of Paschim Nalbari Aanchalik Satra Santha, a regional unit of the AASU.

His cousin sister has been seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, he said.

Details of the Attack

"As per information, at least one person, identified as Ashik Ali alias Roj Ali, stopped the AASU leader's scooter 300 metres from the deceased's residence and attacked them with a machete. He is on the run and a manhunt has been launched to nab him," the officer said.

AASU Response and Demands

AASU vice president Bhabajit Bezbaruah condemned the attack and demanded that the accused be brought to book immediately.

"The AASU will take out a protest rally at Nalbari town today, demanding justice for Barman. The incident has exposed the hollow state of affairs," he added.