Hawala Probe Launched Against AAP Candidate In Gujarat

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate in Gujarat is under police investigation for alleged hawala transactions involving over Rs 50 lakh, raising concerns about potential voter inducement in the upcoming local body elections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gujarat police investigate AAP candidate Ajay Vastani for alleged hawala transactions.

The probe focuses on the transfer of over Rs 50 lakh through hawala channels in Godhra.

Two AAP workers, Ramanbhai Bariya and Darshit Soni, are also under scrutiny.

The funds are suspected to be used to influence voters in the upcoming local body elections.

The investigation is being carried out by the Godhra 'A' Division police station.

Police in Panchmahal district of Gujarat have launched a probe into the alleged hawala transactions involving an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and two workers of the party in Godhra town ahead of the April 26 local body polls in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

There are allegations that the trio facilitated the transfer of over Rs 50 lakh through hawala channels in Godhra over the past 15 days, and that the funds were aimed at influencing voters by offering inducements, they said.

Hawala Investigation Details

The investigation follows specific inputs received by the police regarding suspected hawala transactions linked to Ajay Vastani, AAP's candidate from Ward No. 11 of Godhra municipality, a press note issued by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Panchmahal police said.

Two AAP workers - Ramanbhai Bariya, a resident of Mekhar village and Darshit Soni, who is from Halol town - are also under scrutiny in connection with the illegal financial connection, it said.

Alleged Financial Misconduct

Based on the information gathered, the SOG launched an investigation and found that the trio, along with their associates, allegedly facilitated the transfer of more than Rs 50 lakh through hawala channels using 'angadia' (cash courier) firms in Godhra over the past 15 days.

"The accused persons, in coordination with individuals from different districts of Gujarat, are suspected to have been involved in organised financial transactions and illegal money movement," the statement said.

Voter Inducement Concerns

It further alleged that the funds were intended to be used to influence voters in the ongoing local body elections by offering inducements, it said, adding that further investigation is being carried out by the Godhra 'A' Division police station.

Polling for the local body elections in Gujarat will be held on April 26, while counting of votes is scheduled for April 28. The elections will cover 34 district panchayats, 260 taluka panchayats, 84 municipalities, including Godhra and 15 municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad and Surat.

Hawala transactions, while illegal, are sometimes used to transfer funds across borders outside of traditional banking channels. The Enforcement Directorate and other Indian agencies have previously investigated alleged hawala networks used for money laundering and terror financing. The investigation into the AAP candidate highlights the ongoing efforts to curb illicit financial activities during election periods.