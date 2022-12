The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to get 149-171 of the 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election, according to an exit poll by India Today-Axis My India.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal waves to supporters during a roadshow for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the exit poll, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party may secure 43 per cent share while the Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to get 35 per cent vote share.

Another exit poll by Times Now shows the AAP getting anywhere between 146 and 156 wards.

The results will be announced on December 7.